The Tampico Foundation will provide charitable contributions to eligible organizations and individuals that are committed to supporting programs in under-served communities in the U.S. and around the globe. It will create and support projects most relevant to communities that are in need of assistance as it relates to access to clean water and sanitation, nutrition and the development and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle, and education.

The Tampico Foundation will invest its resources with programs that are relevant to our local communities and partner with organizations to support initiatives that respond to the needs and priorities of our community in meaningful ways. We will also react when natural disasters strike and respond to offer emergency relief.