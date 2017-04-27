“It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.”
-Mother Teresa
MISSION
The Tampico Foundation is a not for profit organization established in 2012 for the purpose of supporting families and children in need in the communities in which we work and live. The support of partners and donors will provide the necessary resources to make a significant difference in the lives of underserved children and families – not only in the U.S., but throughout the globe – and will help the Foundation to accomplish its mission and vision.
The Tampico Foundation will provide charitable contributions to eligible organizations and individuals that are committed to supporting programs in under-served communities in the U.S. and around the globe. It will create and support projects most relevant to communities that are in need of assistance as it relates to access to clean water and sanitation, nutrition and the development and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle, and education.
The Tampico Foundation will invest its resources with programs that are relevant to our local communities and partner with organizations to support initiatives that respond to the needs and priorities of our community in meaningful ways. We will also react when natural disasters strike and respond to offer emergency relief.
TOTAL DONATIONS TO DATE
Gala, April 27, 2017 Joe's Live Rosemont, IL
This year, the Tampico Foundation has joined forces with PADRES Contra El Cáncer, a non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of life for children and young adults with cancer and their families. If you would like more information, interested in sponsoring or would like to join us for an evening of HOPE with live music, celebrity appearances, and much more, please contact Erika Lopez at 773.296.0190 or tampicofoundation@tampico.com
Benefit Gala Sponsorship Packages
Global: $50,000 National: $25,000
Regional: $10,000 Citrus: $5,000
Individual Ticket
$1000 Premier Seating
$500 Guest Seating
$600,000
CONTACT US
CONTACT:
Tampico Foundation
3106 N. Campbell Ave.
Chicago, IL 60618 U.S.A.
773.296.0190
Tampicofoundation@tampico.com
